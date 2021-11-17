After the COP26 summit, the US “leads by example”, auction for new oil extraction licenses in the Gulf of Mexico

Just four days from the end of the COP26 summit in which Joe Biden he promised that the US “will lead by example” in the fight against climate change, his administration has launched the largest oil and gas drilling license auction in the Gulf of Mexico. The affected area is twice the size of Florida. Some media, including The Guardian. The British newspaper also reports on thewrath of environmentalists and stressing that this is a clear repudiation of Biden’s promise to suspend new drilling in public waters and lands. Once the licenses are awarded, it will take years for the extraction plants to be built and operational. It means the platforms will startor to pump crude oil after 2030.

The International Energy Agency recently warned that investments in fossil fuels (oil, gas and coal) should be zeroed immediately to achieve the goal of containing within 1.5 degrees the increase in global mean temperature. One of the most criticized aspects of the final document that emerged from the Glasgow conference is its generic nature and the lack of objectives set for individual countries. A choice that would have made compliance with the commitments undertaken by governments verifiable.

Under the waters of the Gulf of Mexico lie estimated oil reserves 28 billion barrels. From here comes 15% of the oil production of United States. The area affected by the new licenses it hosts reserves of 1.1 billion barrels. The platforms are concentrated mainly off the coast of Texas and Louisiana. In April 2010, one of the largest environmental disasters ever occurred. Also due to lack of maintenance and the deep drilling platform “Deep Horizon”, indirectly attributable to British Petroleum, caught fire after an extraction test on a well. This was followed by the largest oil spill in history that lasted until July 2010.