After the covid he lost his taste and smell forever, Luca’s testimony

The story of the 18-year-old who, after contracting the disease without symptoms, lost both senses overnight

Unfortunately for him, Luca Ronzoni is the best commercial on the importance of anti-Covid vaccines.

Terrible

Because if they had been there right away, his life today would be that of a very normal 18-year-old boy (almost 19) struggling with his last year of high school. Instead, writes Andrea Rossetti on PrimaBergamo.it, he took Covid and changed his life, probably forever.

From 7 March 2020, he no longer smells or tastes. Zero. Nothing. “It’s a terrible thing,” he says. And it’s hard to blame him.

Without symptoms

Young, healthy, fit, Luca caught Covid just in the days when the pandemic hit with the greatest violence. He practically didn’t notice: no fever, no muscle aches, not even cough. «My taste and smell simply disappeared overnight».

And since then …

“They haven’t come back since.”

It’s hard to even imagine what that means.

“Imagine holding your nose and eating. That’s more or less what I feel ».

Is your appetite gone too?

«To call it appetite is excessive … Eating I eat, but out of pure survival spirit. Of course I don’t do it with pleasure anymore. I can practically no longer eat “soft” foods, for example. I don’t know, lasagna. They make me sick. I always make pasta al dente, at least I “feel” that I am eating something ».

When did you realize that something was wrong?

“At first I thought the effects were those of a severe cold. They explained to me that the loss of taste and smell was a classic symptom of Covid. Too bad that, not even after weeks, something had changed ».

Did you go to a specialist?

“First to the general practitioner. But that couldn’t help me much. I made several visits and then I turned to a neurologist, who explained to me how I was not the first to notice a persistence of these symptoms, even two or three months after the infection “.

Did it answer your questions?

“Not really. He found only a neurological lesion caused by Covid. And he told me that mine is permanent. ‘

Permanent?