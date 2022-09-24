After the death of Elizabeth II, “The Crown” is once again among the most watched series on Netflix

It often happens that certain content available on streaming platforms resurfaces again as a result of some events, especially those productions based on real events. This was what happened to a series that, when it premiered almost six years ago, was all the rage. However, in recent days, an event that went around the world has made it once again position itself among the most viewed of Netflix: is about “The Crown”that with the death of queen elizabeth ii interest was reawakened.

If there is something changeable and unpredictable, that is the world of streaming. There are films that passed without pain or glory through the cinema screens, but when they reach any of the platforms they are a boom. Likewise, when a new season of a series is about to be uploaded, it is normal for it to position itself among the most viewed, since many take the opportunity to see it for the first time or to refresh some important scenes.

The same thing happens when there are premieres. If the public gives them the go-ahead, they typically spend several weeks in the Top 10. But, in recent days, a curious case occurred, because none of these requirements were met and even so, a series that premiered its most recent season almost two years ago, once again positioned itself among the most viewed on Netflix. The reason for the promotion has a name and it was an event that had a great impact worldwide and made the covers of newspapers and magazines in several countries: the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.

“The Crown” tells the story behind the reign of Elizabeth II. Although there is a lot of audiovisual content related to the British monarchy, there is one in particular that has earned the respect and loyalty of the public, due to its production, its cast and its way of telling the facts. Following the queen’s death, several people wanted to dig a little deeper into the history of royalty, its members and the royal dramas, which have undoubtedly abounded in the halls of Buckingham for decades. For this reason, several subscribers decided to play the four-season series that talks precisely about all that: “The Crown”, whose fifth and penultimate season is expected in November of this year.

The Netflix series has the particularity of renewing its cast every two seasons and thus covering the ages of the royals at different stages of their lives. In the first two installments Clarie Foy was Elizabeth II, in the third and fourth Olivia Colman and in the fifth and sixth she will be played by Imelda Staunton.

As for Prince Philip, Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies gave him life in the first four parts, and the last two will be in the hands of Jonathan Pryce. On the other hand, the character of Princess Margaret, sister of the queen, was covered by Vanessa Kirby and Helena Bonham Carter, while Lesley Manville will play her in the last two installments. In turn, from the third part, Charles and Camilla Parker Bowls appeared, played by Josh O’Connor and Emerald Fennell, and in the fourth, Lady Diana Spencer and Margaret Thatcher appeared, covered by Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson, respectively. In the fifth season – which will premiere in November – the love triangle is renewed. Elizabeth Debicki will be Lady Di, Dominic West the now King Charles III and Olivia Williams, the current queen consort. Likewise, in the sixth part, two well-known figures of the crown will arrive, the future kings of Great Britain. Meg Bellamy will play Kate Middleton and Rufus Kampa and Ed McVey will play Prince William as a teenager and as an adult. However, there are dangers of that part arriving later than expected. As indicated by the Deadline site, a Netflix source confirmed that the recordings were suspended due to the death of the queen, something that was also requested by the creator of the series. “I hope we also stop filming out of respect,” Peter Morgan said in an email posted by the site. Along the same lines, he added: ‘The Crown’ is a love letter to her and I have nothing to add for now, just silence and respect”.

Copyright Grupo de Diarios América – GDA/La Nación/Argentina