After the departure of the Venezuelan and Mexican firefighters, Iranian officials arrive in Matanzas

The authorities of the Government of Havana reported the arrival on Monday of three fire specialists from Iran who will visit Matanzas the area where the largest petrochemical disaster in the history of Cuba occurred, in which four fuel tanks at the Super Tanker Base were destroyed after a week in flames.

According to a note from the capital government on its social networks, the Iranians are “highly qualified on oil and oil fire issues.”

The information specifies that they arrived “to help our Fire Department and CUPET for the fire at the Matanzas Super Tanker Base.”

The envoys from Iran are Mazaher Ansari, general director of Health, Safety and Environment of the Ministry of Oil of the Persian country; Shahram Ahmadi, deputy director of the Security and Fire Department of the Ministry of Petroleum; and Farhad Molai, technical expert and director of health, safety and environment of the Asalooyeh petrochemical company.

“The visit is produced by the direct intervention of the mayor of Tehran and the Oil Minister of that brother country, who from the first moment sent their condolences and expressed their willingness to help,” the note states.

The officials “will carry out exchanges with our firefighters, with CUPET specialists and will also visit Matanzasto appreciate in the place what happened”.

According to the Government of Havana, In a few days, a donation of means for the Fire Department and another of medicines will arrive from Tehran to Cuba for the treatment of burns.

The arrival of the Iranians occurs after the Cuban authorities fired the firefighters and specialists who arrived last week from Venezuela and Mexico.and whose contribution in extinguishing media and chemical products would have been decisive in containing the fire, for which the Cuban authorities proved to be poorly prepared.

Havana once again demonstrates that it prefers to resort to its political allies to face the crisis, after many Cubans complained to the Government for not requesting help from the US. Given this, the authorities indicated that Washington only offered technical advice. However, the Joe Biden Administration clarified that Havana never made a formal request for help.

Likewise, the day after the fire was declared, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez tweeted: “I deeply appreciate the messages of solidarity and the offers in the face of this difficult moment”, to then specify: “Our foreign policy is activated to receive help from countries friends”.