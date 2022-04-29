After the drama, he pays a magnificent tribute to his son on the ground…

It is with immense courage that Cristiano Ronaldo decided to return to the football field this week, less than a week after the tragic loss of his baby, who died during childbirth (the other baby, a little girl , is doing well). The Portuguese footballer, who announced the news on his social networks, is indeed on the lawn this Saturday, April 23, for the match between his team, Manchester United, and that of Arsenal.

A match in which he has already scored, celebrating this goal with a noticeable but very sober gesture, a finger pointing to the sky. We imagine that the emotion was very strong for him and his family.

A return which had been confirmed by his club, his coach Ralf Rangnick confident that he had trained this week with his teammates. The decision is courageous for the young dad for whom the emotion must have been strong when setting foot on the lawn. In any case, it is smiling and his baby in his arms that he announced on Instagram the return home of his wife Georgina and their little girl.

“Home Sweet Home. Gio and our little girl are finally with us. We want to thank everyone for your kind words and kind gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect you have for our family.“, he wrote, in the caption of a photo where we see his wife with a tired face but also his other children, Cristiano Jr, 11 years old and …

