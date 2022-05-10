After the drama that moved the whole world, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodrigues reveal the name of their daughter

Georgina Rodriguez, the companion of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, has published photos of her little girl whose twin brother died at birth on April 18. Sad news for the football superstar’s family.

After the tragic loss of their little boy at birth, Cristiano Ronaldo and his companion Georgina Rodriguez display their family happiness on social networks. The player, five times Ballon d’Or, is the father of five children. The last born, April 18, 2022, is therefore called Emerald. Georgina Rodriguez posted three photos of their baby, all smiles, on her Instagram account. This name means emerald in Portuguese. It is also the first name of one of the main characters of the novel Notre-Dame-de-Paris by Victor Hugo…

Current Manchester United player, announced that his girlfriend was expecting twins last October. Already parents of a little girl named Alana, born in 2017 in Madrid, Cristiano and Georgina had to deal with the tragic loss of Esmeralda’s twin brother. “It is the greatest pain a parent can feel. Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to go through this moment with hope and happiness,” they said in a joint message posted on their networks. Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed sportsman in the world with nearly 430 million subscribers. On April 30, the footballer published a photo of himself, shirtless, with Esmeralda, in his arms with this message: “Forever love”. The touching photo has been liked more than 20 million times with loving messages from Karim Benzema, Pelé and so many other football stars.

Who are her other four children

At 37, the Portuguese striker is the father of five siblings. The eldest, Cristiano Junior, joined the Manchester United Club Academy at the age of 11. His son, whose mother’s identity is not known, is well on his way to following in his father’s footsteps. Cristiano Ronaldo had twins, born in 2017 from a surrogate mother in the United States, named Eva and Mateo. Her fourth child, Alana, was born on November 12, 2017.