after the embrace with Brignone, his true love

Sofia Goggia returns home with three victories in her pocket and a newfound friendship with Federica Brignone. And tonight she will focus on her true love.

They looked at each other and there was no need to add more. The image of Sofia Goggia and Federica Brignone one, finally, in the arms of the other. Something that, until a few hours ago, seemed impossible even to think of it, given the misunderstandings of recent times.

It was the superG by Lake Louise. Sofia won and the Milanese finished in fifth place. It was the joy of that moment, therefore, that swept away in a nanosecond the grudges that had ended up questioning the relationship between the two champions.

La Goggia, a veteran of one triplet who made the audience explode, she was delighted: “It’s a gesture that made my heart vibrate, really – she told the Messenger – Lately we have been getting along very well and I am happy with this trip also for this aspect. Maybe to some it may seem irrelevant but in my opinion it is very important “.

Sofia Goggia, her heart beats for Atalanta

But what had happened between the two stars of the super-G, a specialty of Alpine skiing? Phrases – so to speak – a little “uncomfortable” had flown between them. Brignone had used very harsh words speaking of the link with Goggia and Bassino, emphasizing that it was a working relationship and nothing more. Which, of course, had disappointed Sofia.

However, the time of thaw has finally arrived. And, with it, it’s time to go back to focusing on your own passions. Which is exactly what the skier from Bergamo did once the Lake Louise appointment was closed: running from her great love.

Sofia Goggia will allow herself a very romantic date tonight. He will be in Bergamo, in the stands, to attend Atalanta-Villarreal by Champions. It is for the neroazzurri that his heart has always been beating. And it is from them that he runs as soon as his sporting commitments allow him to.