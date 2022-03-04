After the end of Euphoria on HBO Max, Jacob Elordi praised Zendaya: do you want to win her back?

Jacob Elordi and Zendaya star euphoria, the most watched series on HBO Max and which has just reached the end of its second season. But what was it like for the actors to work together after their breakup? He confesses it!

euphoria came to HBO Max to revolutionize both the platform’s subscriber figures and the number of viewers of the series. Almost equaling the numbers of game of Thronesthis teen drama starring Zendaya It enchanted thousands of fans around the world to the point that it has just been renewed for a third season. However, despite the fact that the story of Rue and Jules will last for a while, the followers of this fiction are still hooked on the end of the second part.

But, amid the closing of the last episodes of euphoriawho attracted a lot of attention was Jacob Elordi. The actor gives life to Nate Jacobs, the most notorious opponent of the character of Zendaya, Rue, throughout the series. The rivalry between them begins when she threatens to expose his father’s extramarital affairs. So much so that, from that moment on, the young self-proclaimed addict becomes the target of her teasing and harassment.

In any case, as is known, beyond the fact that Elordi and Zendaya are rivals in fiction, in real life everything is very different. In fact, as it transpired, in 2019 they vacationed together in Greece and recounted some of their adventures on social networks. And, even though their relationship was never truly confirmed, the fact that they went on vacation together was synonymous with speculation. Although, it should be noted that currently everyone is on her side: he is single and she is in a relationship with Tom Holland.

Still, it seems that meeting again on the set of euphoria after his “failed romance” it was a remover for Elordi. Well, during an interview, the also protagonist of The Kissing Booth He did not stop throwing flowers at his fiction partner and also producer of the series. “She is a power unto herself, talented and very sweet”, began by saying the actor who, at present, is considered one of the most striking heartbreakers in Hollywood.

Then he added: “Zendaya is amazing. It’s great to work with her. She is an incredible artist and a very caring person with all of us off camera.”. Without a doubt, a few words that drove fans who once enjoyed their relationship off the set crazy. On the other hand, with regard to fiction, everything indicates that their characters will not be friends, at least not in the future. But, apparently, after the breakup of their fleeting courtship, they were able to make peace. Of course, the typical question could not be missing after Jacob’s comments: will it be an attempt at conquest? Well, only he will know.