“After the end of the USSR I worked as a taxi driver”

Vladimir Putin loves to be immortalized while doing the most disparate activities that make him look tough. Famous are the photographs in which he was immortalized while riding or the one in which he shows a large fish he has just caught, always strictly without a shirt, but also those in which he does judo or other sports. Now the Russian president has revealed that among the many things done in the past there would also have been a job as a taxi driver.

After the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the country experienced a terrible economic crisis which, apparently, forced the former KGB agent to round up with extra work. “Sometimes I had to earn extra money. I mean, earning extra money in the car, as a private driver. It’s unfortunate to talk about it to be honest but, unfortunately, it did,” Putin said. The comments, reported yesterday by the news agency state-owned RIA Novosti, were excerpts from a movie released by Channel One dubbed “Russia. Recent History”. At the time of the fall of the USSR, taxis were a rarity in the country and many private individuals gave rides to strangers asking for a fee to make ends meet. Some even used work vehicles such as ambulances instead of taxis.

Russia was the center of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics which grew to include 15 states until it disintegrated in 1991 and Russia became an independent federation as some nations, such as Ukraine, broke away from the bloc. “After all, what is the collapse of the Soviet Union? It was the collapse of historic Russia “, the president also said in the documentary, with a statement that according to some could hint at the intention of invading Ukraine, a risk feared by many, with Russian troops massing at the border, but repeatedly denied by Moscow.