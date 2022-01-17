after the engagement they dress in coordination

Milan Fashion Week Fall / Winter 2022-2023

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly officially got engaged a few days ago but only in the last few hours did they appear for the first time in public in future spouses. They attended the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, appearing in love with coordinated black crystal-encrusted looks.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly they are the couple of the moment: a few days ago they announced that they were officially engaged and, between a precious two-tone ring and a “toast” based on mutual blood, their marriage proposal was truly original. In the last few hours they appeared for the first time in public after swearing eternal love, they did so on the occasion of the fashion show of Dolce & Gabbana which took place during Milan Fashion Week. The detail that most attracted the attention of the public? The two dressed in coordinated with sparkling, rock and sensual looks.

Machine Gun Kelly is the model for Dolce & Gabbana

Milan Fashion Week dedicated to men’s fashion is taking place, last weekend the Maison Dolce & Gabbana presented the collection for Autumn / Winter 2022-23, inviting many well-known faces to follow the show directly from the front rows. Among the special guests there was also Machine Gun Kelly who, in addition to performing, also transformed into “model for a night”. The rapper walked the catwalk with two different looks from the line signed by the label, the first total black but studded with crystals, the second white with the jacket decorated with studs and spikes with a rock soul.

Megan Fox with lace-up trousers and crystal accessories

To accompany Machine Gun Kelly in this modeling experience could only be his girlfriend Megan Fox. The two posed side by side at the end of the event, proving to be in love with coordinated total black looks. While the rapper continued to wear the black suit covered with silver crystals, the actress preferred to be daring with a pair of leather pants with laces on the legs and a transparent lace bodysuit. To top it all off, she chose a pair of pumps with stiletto heels and accessories studded with diamonds, that is a maxi Swarovski belt and a coordinated choker necklace. Judging by their rock and bondage style, for sure the two will be able to surprise with original and sensual details even at their wedding.