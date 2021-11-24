after the EU’s ok, instructions on the application are awaited

Non-repayable grant for closed activities, from the EU comes the green light on the measure: now we await the instructions on how to present request by theRevenue Agency, a necessary step to switch to operation.

The European Commission has approved thedisbursement of 140 million euros in aid for companies that, due to last year’s restrictions, have been inactive for a long time.

Refreshments, with amounts up to a maximum of 25,000 euros, were introduced byArticle 2 of the Sostegni bis Decree, last spring.

The implementing decree of the Ministry of Economic Development with requirements and codes ATECO arrived in Official Journal on 8 October, but without the provision of the Revenue Agency it is not yet possible to apply.

Non-repayable grant for closed activities: instructions on application are awaited, after EU approval

L’ok of the EU on the grant for closed activities, from discos to gyms that have been on standby for months, the November 19, 2021.

In news published by the European Commission it is read:

“The Commission found that the Italian measure is in line with the conditions established in the temporary framework.



In particular, the help: (i) will not exceed 1.8 million euros per company;

and (ii) will be granted by December 31, 2021. The Commission concluded that the measure is necessary, adequate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a Member State, in line with Article 107 (3) (b) TFEU and the conditions set out in the temporary framework “.

The approval came less than 10 days after the release of 4.5 billion euros of State Aid between non-repayable equalization fund and support for start-ups.

L’Article 2 of the Sostegni bis Decree has set up a Fund for economic activities closed for a period of at least 100 days from 1 January to 25 July 2021 with a endowment of 140 million euros, therefore providing additional aid with respect to the standard aid package envisaged by the same Legislative Decree no. 73/2021.

The rule has postponed the definition of the audience of beneficiaries and the amounts to a specific MISE decree which, in turn, has postponed the definition of all useful instructions for applying to a provision of the Revenue Agency to be adopted within 60 days, by the deadline of 7 December.

So that the words contained in article 2 of the Sostegni bis Decree become concrete and the refreshments for the long period of closure reach the recipients, therefore, there is still no a last and fundamental step.

Non-repayable grant for closed activities, application to the Revenue Agency: instructions awaited

Given the approval of the measure by the EU, the publication of the application instructions it should be very close.

In any case, as established by the MISE decree, the requests will be presented electronically to the Revenue Agency and the payment it will be credited through the bank or postal current account indicated in the application.

The non-repayable grant for closed activities it is up to the subjects carrying out business activities, art and profession which meet the following characteristics:

to the July 23, 2021 carried out as their main activity communicated with model AA7 / AA9 to the Revenue Agency an activity that is closed as a result of the prevention measures and which are represented by the activities with the ATECO 2007 code “93.29.10 – Discos, dance halls, nightclubs and the like” ;

carried out as their main activity communicated with model AA7 / AA9 to the Revenue Agency an activity that is closed as a result of the prevention measures and which are represented by the activities with the ATECO 2007 code as of May 26, their main activity was one of the activities indicated in the list of ATECO codes shown below and which they recorded, as a result of the restrictive measures, in the period between 1 January 2021 and 25 July 2021, closing for a total period of at least one hundred days.

ATECO code Description 47.78.31 Retail sale of art objects (including art galleries) 49.39.01 Management of funiculars, ski lifts and chairlifts if not part of the systems



of urban or suburban transit 56.21.00 Catering for events, banqueting 59.14.00 Cinema projection activity 79.90.11 Ticket services for theatrical, sporting and other recreational and entertainment events 82.30.00 Organization of conferences and fairs 85.51.00 Sports and recreational courses 85.52.01 Dance courses 90.01.01 Activities in the field of acting 90.01.09 Other artistic representations 90.02.09 Other support activities for artistic representations 90.04.00 Management of theaters, concert halls and other artistic structures 91.02.00 Museum activities 91.03.00 Management of historical places and monuments and similar attractions 92.00.02 Operation of functional devices that allow cash prizes a



coin or token 92.00.09 Other activities connected with lotteries and betting 93.11.10 Stadium management 93.11.20 Management of swimming pools 93.11.30 Management of multipurpose sports facilities 93.11.90 Management of other sports facilities nec 93.13 Management of gyms 93.21 Amusement parks and theme parks 93.29.10 Discos, dance halls, night clubs and the like 93.29.30 Game rooms and billiards 93.29.90 Other entertainment and leisure activities nec 96.04 Physical wellness center services 96.09.05 Organization of parties and ceremonies

MISE and MEF – Decree of 9 September published in the Official Gazette on 7 October 2021 Implementation methods related to the use of the Fund’s resources to support closed economic activities

In general, then, the subjects who answer the following can apply requirements:

turn out like holders of VAT numbers active before 23 July 2021 for discos, dance halls and night clubs or before 26 May in other cases;

active before 23 July 2021 for discos, dance halls and night clubs or before 26 May in other cases; to be resident or established in the State Territory ;

; not already be in difficulty as of 31 December 2019, according to the GBER regulation, without prejudice to the derogation made for micro and small enterprises pursuant to point 23, letter c), by Section 3.1 “Aid of limited amount” of the communication from the European Commission of 19 March 2020.

Non-repayable grant for closed activities, application instructions awaited: expected amounts

The calculation of the grant is carried out on the basis of revenues and remuneration relating to 2019, year before the pandemic.

And there is one difference between discos and dance halls and other closed businesses.

At active VAT numbers with an ATECO code 93.29.10 one is destined priority share of 20 million euros: the amount of the grant can be up to a maximum of 25,000 eurosIn fact, within this limit, after the closure of the applications, they are divided equally among the beneficiaries.

For the others, the benefit ranges from 3,000 to 12,000 euros based on the revenues and remuneration of 2019: in the same way, any remaining resources are divided among all those who are entitled to them but within a lower threshold.

Limit of the grant Beneficiaries 3,000 euros Subjects with revenues and fees of up to € 400,000.00 7,500 euros Subjects with revenues and remuneration exceeding € 400,000.00 and up to € 1 million 12,000 euros Subjects with revenues and remuneration exceeding one million euros

In case of insufficient funds, however, the MISE decree establishes: “Without prejudice to the recognition of an equal contribution for all eligible applications up to an amount of euro 3,000.00 (three thousand), the Revenue Agency proceeds to proportionally reduce the contribution on the basis of the financial resources available and the number of eligible applications received, taking into account the different income and remuneration bands “.