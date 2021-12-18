After the Fall, Arizona Sunshine’s sales record exceeded in just 24 hours – Nerd4.life

After the Fall, the new virtual reality shooter developed by Vertigo Games, has surpassed the record from sales set by Arizona Sunshine in just 24 hours.

In the Arizona Sunshine review we talked about how the formula developed by the Dutch team works well in the VR field, and apparently After the Fall has managed to do even better.

“Vertigo Games, the virtual reality development and publishing arm of the Koch Media group, has already sold multiple copies of After the Fall on launch day, which during the entire first month of Arizona Sunshine’s sales,” reads official press release.

“The new action FPS VR has earned more than 1.4 million dollars in 24 hours, which is more than her award-winning global hit Arizona Sunshine sold in the first month of release in December 2016. ”

This performance reveals that the VR entertainment industry continues to grow rapidly. The pace of this growth demonstrates the opportunities for VR game publishers and developers and is a key factor in the acquisition of Vertigo Games by the Koch Media / Embracer group in September 2020, as well as the expansion of Vertigo Games this year. , including the acquisition of Force Field (now Vertigo Studios Amsterdam) and SpringboardVR.

Vertigo Games has established itself in the VR gaming industry with a portfolio of high-quality VR titles, including Arizona Sunshine, A Fisherman’s Tale, and Unplugged. Having 5 more titles in production over the next few years, it is doubling its investment and actively signing new publishing deals with third-party developers.

After the Fall, developed by Vertigo Studios (Arizona Sunshine) and published by Vertigo Games, launched on December 9 on Meta Quest 2, PlayStation VR and Steam with cross-platform multiplayer support for 4 players. Through cross-play with up to 4 players and a social lobby with up to 32 players online, Vertigo Games is bringing the entire VR community together on a scale that has rarely been seen before.