After the farewell, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes may be back together

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes broke up, or maybe not. There may still be a chance for the couple made up of the singer of Havana and the songwriter of “Stitches”, spotted together in Miami during a walk in the park with their dog. Could the two be thinking of getting back together? Two months after the end of their relationship, Shawn and Camila confirm that they have remained very good friends and still love each other, as shown by the images that have immortalized them together again in the past few hours, happy and accomplices just like in the past.

Of course the fact that the former Fifth Harmony and the lead singer of “Mercy” see each other does not necessarily mean that the couple will return to tread the red carpets hand in hand as they used to do and as it had also happened at the Met Gala last year, when their love seemed to be strong and solid but instead, in turn within a few weeks, he suddenly shipwrecked.

On November 17, 2021 in fact Camila Cabello and Shawn announced they broke up after more than two years of love: “Hey guys, we have decided to end our relationship but our love as human beings is stronger than ever”, both celebs had written on their respective Instagram profiles where, without too much fanfare, they said goodbye.

As the weeks went by it turned out that to leave the actress from the film Cinderella it would have been Mendez, whose motivations for putting a stop to his acquaintance with the singer of “Don’t go yet” have not yet been revealed.

Had the two suddenly realized that they were just good friends and that the feeling that once united them had slowly faded? So it would seem, though the recent photos that immortalize Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello together again give us hope for an ending of those we like.

