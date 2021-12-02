after the fight against Covid, the novelty signed by BioNTech is coming

A drug, but against the tumor. A cure in the form ofmRna. The epidemic of coronavirus rages in Germany, but in the meantime the couple at the helm of BioNTech, a company that in record time developed a vaccine to stem the pandemic, produced in billions of doses, is already thinking of a double leap forward, as the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung explains in an article. Ugur Sahin and his wife Özlem Türeci, in the order CEO and scientific manager of the company based in Mainz, have just inaugurated a new production plant, present the Prime Minister of Rhineland-Palatinate, Malu Dreyer (Spd), and are already working along the new and intriguing border. From 2023 onwards, 500 Biontech employees working in the new building from Mainz will produce approx 10,000 of these drugs per year.

From taking blood and tumor samples of the patient to administering the respective drug, which, like the anti-Covid vaccine, will be with technology mRNA to activate the body’s defenses, it should only take six weeks. Sahin described the factory as the “first system of its kind in the world”. Biontech is currently testing a series of vaccines against the new type of cancer on patients; the most advanced are substances for the treatment of cancer colon he was born in skin cancer. “If we are successful, we want to be able to produce it the first day after approval,” Sahin announced.

Biontech can face the risks of a very expensive research also and above all thanks to the phenomenal global success linked to the anti-Covid vaccine developed and sold together with the American company Pfizer. For the current year, management expects revenues up to 17 billion euros from the sale of the vaccine. At the end of September, a net profit of around 7 billion euros had been recorded. The company, whose majority owners were the twin brothers Thomas and Andreas Strüngmann, which became rich with the establishment and subsequent sale of the pharmaceutical company Hexal, is currently valued at nearly € 78 billion on the New York Stock Exchange.

Sahin recently claimed that the vaccine BioNTech Pfizer it will also work against the new Omicron variant of the virus, statements that have helped support the share price on the stock exchange. Also, speaking to the “Wall Street Journal“, reaffirmed the efficacy against the variants that have so far appeared on the scene, thanks to the activation of a double protective mechanism of vaccination, which stimulates the body not only to produce antibodies, but also to build inhibitory T cells of progression of the disease. “If changes to the vaccine were necessary – he concluded -, these could be made within a few weeks.” , research aside, is to give everyone vaccinations recall as quickly as possible. An all too explicit response to the claims of the CEO of Modern, Stephane Bancel, for whom the Omicron variant it contains so many mutations that modifications to the vaccines are probably necessary (Moderna’s is also in mRna) to be sure of the protection ensured thus far.