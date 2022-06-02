After the finalissima with Argentina, Lionel Messi received another trophy

Argentina beat Italy 3-0 in the finalissima. The captain of the Albiceleste in addition to his trophy with Argentina, received another trophy for a special tribute to the special at the pulga.

CONMEBOL president Alejandro Domínguez presented the recognition to the Albiceleste captain after the loss to Italy at Wembley.

After conquering the Finalissima with theargentina national teamLionel Messi not only won the cup obtained against Italy, but also received a surprise from Alejandro Domínguez.

Messi received a special tribute after the final against Italy. The captain received a relic of the Coppa America, after the final he won with the Scaloneta almost a year ago, in Brazil.

The CONEMEBOL president shared a photo on social media with Messi posing with the trophy. He also accompanied it with a few words for the ten: “ It’s a pleasure to give Lio Messi a replica of the Copa America, the last edition of which was won by Argentina “.

Lionel Messi received a replica of the #CopaAmerica de parte del presidente de la Conmebol, Alejandro Domínguez después of ser campeón in the Finalissima. pic.twitter.com/GoVv53b32z — DAT (@DeportesAlTacok) June 2, 2022

Advertising