After the first Bitcoin ETF, will Ethereum be next?

With this week’s launch of the first ETF backed by bitcoin futures in the US now behind us, the market is already rife with speculation about what will come next: an ETF ethereum (ETH), an ETF bitcoin spot-based or something else?

According to analysts, ETH should be the next digital asset in line to have an exchange-traded fund (ETF) backed by it. After all, the asset, like bitcoin, is traded on the regulated futures market which is the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) , that the president of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Gary Gensler has previously suggested that it is necessary for any ETF related to cryptocurrencies to be approved.

Proposals for an Ethereum ETF already submitted

Furthermore, we also know that the two main ETF providers, ProShares And VanEck, previously submitted proposals to the SEC for ethereum-backed ETFs, although both companies were subsequently asked by the regulator to withdraw their claims. However, other ETH-based ETF proposals are still pending with the SEC, including one from Kryptoin Investment Advisors .

Just like in the case of bitcoin, an Ethereum ETF is already listed in Canada, provided by CI Global Asset Management . In addition, numerous other exchange-traded investment vehicles that track the price of ETH are also listed in several European countries.

“We will now begin the campaign for the SEC to approve an Ethereum ETF. It might even anticipate the crowd, because eventually it will come “, he said popular cryptocurrency trader Scott Melker, aka The Wolf Of All Streets, earlier this month.

And as speculations continue about a potential Ethereum ETF, the new bitcoin ETF has already established itself as a serious challenger for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) , which until this week was the leading regulated bitcoin investment vehicle in the United States.

According to data from the crypto analysis company Glassnode , the Trust is currently trading at around 20% off the market value of the bitcoin it holds, which suggests traders are moving away from the once popular investment vehicle.

The big discount was also pointed out today by Bloomberg’s senior commodity strategist and noted the bitcoin bull, Mike McGlone, although he suggested that the Trust still remains a more attractive choice for “buy and hold types” than the ‘ETF based on futures.

However, as mentioned several times by Barry Silbert, founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group , Grayscale’s parent company, the Trust has already asked the SEC to convert its shares into an ETF. This message was also reiterated by Silbert on Twitter on Tuesday, where he pointed out that this is a spot-based, non-futures ETF that the company is targeting.

Additionally, as Forbes reported last month, Grayscale may even pave the way for ETFs based on other cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin cash (BCH), ethereum classic (ETC), and litecoin (LTC).

According to the report, three of the company’s other digital asset trusts, namely Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust (BCHG), Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETCG) and Grayscale Litecoin Trust (LTCN), have been designated as the companies that follow the principles of the SEC.

This means that trusts will be regulated in a similar way to publicly listed companies in the United States and will be required to file regular disclosures to the SEC. And judging by Forbes director of digital asset research Steven Ehrlich, that could mean the SEC is gearing up to the idea of ​​allowing crypto ETFs that aren’t backed by CME-traded futures contracts.

“The CME can only offer bitcoin and ether products, at least for now,” Ehrlich wrote, adding that these other potential ETFs will therefore not face competition from futures-backed ETFs “if the SEC opens its doors and become ETFs in the future. “

For now, however, SEC’s Gary Gensler has given no indication that he might be open to allowing “physically” supported spot ETFs for digital assets at any time. But the cryptocurrency community still remains confident and discussion continues on what will be the next major driver for mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies as an asset class.

At 16:50 UTC, ETH was trading at USD 4,098 and was up 8% in one day and 17% in a week. The price has grown by 979% in one year.

