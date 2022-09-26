After the furor over the “rachel cut” the hair of another protagonist of Friends is postulated as a favorite – Revista Para Ti

Like everything in fashion comes back and a few months ago we told you about the fury of the look of Jennifer Aniston’s character, now another of the characters takes center stage in hairdressing salons.

Last year we told you about the rage that the disheveled and layered haircut imposed by Rachel Green, a character from Friends played by Jennifer Aniston, had once again aroused.

But, apparently, the one that became fashionable these days is that of her best friend, Monica Geller.

Why the “Monica cut” is imposed

Courteney Cox’s character cut nods to the trend for killer mid-length cuts, which are blown-styled for movement. They reach below the chin and don’t skimp on volume: that’s why it’s convenient to use a round brush to blow-dry.

The “Monica cut” Gen Z version

Fashion returns but always adopts the features of each era, that is why the “Monica cut” finds this type of version, ideal for a mane that is not so short or so long: look at the gallery.

