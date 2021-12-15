After the Futurist, here is the Delta Safarista

FROM ASPHALT TO SAND – From Delta Futurist to Delta Safarista the step is short, for the super-customized Lancia Delta packaged by Automobili Amos. One because the starting point, the famous HF Integrale 16V from which the racing cars that have won everything in rallies sprang, is extremely tested. And two because, in the departments of Podium Advanced Technologies – the Pont-Saint-Martin (AO) engineering company in charge of giving shape and substance to the projects of Eugenio Amos, pilot and entrepreneur born in 1985 who has tried his hand at many motorsport categories – technicians and designers know exactly what to do to impress by practicing the restomod.

THE STARTING BASE DOES NOT CHANGE – Yes, because the substance, compared to the Futurist Delta unveiled in 2018, does not change: even the new one Delta Safarista it moves from a Lancia Delta Integrale with the finest sixteen valve engine, and provides for its total dismantling. The restoration, which, although not conservative, avoids as much as possible distorting the technical-stylistic approach of the classic model, includes a series of improvements. To “update” the performance of the Deltona, the original differentials and gearbox are replaced with racing-derived components. The trim is also fully adjustable, also because the Delta Safarista, whose name not surprisingly recalls the very tough Safari Rally, is designed to move at full throttle away from the asphalt. This explains the presence of sturdy underbody protections and an increased engine cooling system, suitable for hypothetical use of the car in extreme climatic conditions, such as the African heat.

WORK IN PROGRESS – For now Automobili Amos has not provided detailed technical characteristics on the new one Delta Safarista, which in the past he presented with a post on Instagram, buying up likes and enthusiastic comments from fans of the sector. Therefore, the power of the engine is not yet known, although it is reasonable to expect that the supercharged two-liter could deliver, as on its Futurist sister, a good hundred more horsepower than the original unit. A few more clues about the look can instead be obtained from the renderings distributed on the net from the house. The images depict the car completely dusty, as if just back from a grueling African marathon, and on the rear window, veiled by a blanket of sand, appears the most classic of the words made with your finger: “Wash me”.

THE PRICE OF FUN IS NOT FOR EVERYONE – Seriously, the configuration of the Delta Safarista it appears less extreme than the one developed by Abarth technicians at the turn of the 80s and 90s to tackle the Safari, but no less fascinating. There are no huge front tubular reinforcements to protect against possible impacts with wild animals, but the trim is equally raised and the knobby tires to better bite the gravel and mud. Even the front wheel covers, in carbon fiber, are reminiscent of those of the racing Delta driven by the very champions Juha Kankkunen and Miki Biasion. Rally air is also breathed in the cockpit, which is stripped of every comfort and has just what you really need in a rally car: sports seats, six-point seat belts and upright gearshift and hydraulic handbrake levers. Of the Delta Safarista Automobili Amos will make a maximum of ten units, at a cost of 570,000 euros (220,000 more than the Futurista) and of course customizable according to the most imaginative wishes of customers.