After the hospitalization of the musician. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are breaking the silence.

Travis Barker has confirmed that he developed “serious and life-threatening pancreatitis” after an endoscopy. The musician and Kourtney Kardashian thanked the medical staff at the hospital on their Instagram accounts.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian break the silence following the rocker’s hospitalization 04.07.2022

The Blink-182 drummer was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday for pancreatitis, an inflammation of the pancreas. He confirmed the reason for his hospitalization on his Instagram Stories on Saturday.

“I went for an endoscopy on Monday feeling fine. But, after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since, he wrote. During the endoscopy, I was removed from a very small polyp located in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis. »

He concluded: “I am so grateful that thanks to intensive treatment, I am now much better. »

His wife Kourtney, who was pictured on the way to the hospital with him, also opened up about the experience on her Instagram Stories. Posting directly after her husband, she wrote, “Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is paramount and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went together for a routine endoscopy and he ended up with severe and life-threatening pancreatitis. »

She thanked fans for their support, God for “healing (her) husband” and the medical staff at Cedars-Sinai for “taking such wonderful care” of both of them.

