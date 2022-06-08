After the Jhonny Depp case, Brad Pitt will sue Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt is suing his ex-wife and mother of his children, Angelina Jolie. It is that the actress sold without her consent a part of a majority stake in Chateau Miraval, a vineyard they bought in 2008. That action, Pitt believes that the actress did it to “inflict harm”.
Although the actor says they both agreed not to bid on the place without the other’s permission, Yuri Shefler, a Russian liquor manufacturer, bought out the actress.
Upon hearing the news, the Oscar winner took matters into his own hands and filed legal documents in Los Angeles. They say he helped ensure the profitability of Vineyrand, which was “one of the most respected rosé wine producers in the world.”
“She sold her interest with the knowledge and intent that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business in which Pitt had been engaged and undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval,” the suit says.
For their part, the lawyers said Chateau Miraval, which comprises a house and vineyard in the south of France, had “become Pitt’s passion and a multimillion-dollar international success story.” The couple reportedly bought the estate in the southeastern French town of Correns for more than $26 million.
Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of wanting to hurt him
In the last few hours, it was learned that the actor’s legal team assured People Magazine that Jolie “tried to inflict damage” by selling his share of the vineyard.
International media speculate that if it reaches legal instances, this could become the new media case at the height of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, since domestic violence is rumored within the relationship of the former Hollywood couple and with one of the children. adoptive.