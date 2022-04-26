After the JLo and Ben Affleck scandal, these celebrities also made their partners sign sexual clauses

After the controversy generated by the prenuptial agreement of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, where they promised to have sex four times a week, other celebrities had already done it before. doJLo Will he be inspired by them?

The “Bronx Diva” and the actor are giving each other a second chance in search of ultimate happiness. And so that this does not fail, it never hurts to be cautious and adjust even the smallest detail.

Recall that almost twenty years ago, the artists were about to get married, but problems in the relationship made everything come to nothing. Now the couple, after a passionate reunion, once again seek to venture into life together until death do them part. For this reason, they decided to make everything clear and signed a prenuptial agreement with a very particular and controversial condition. We all realize that the couple exudes love, but JLo also made sure of something that seems to be a priority for the singer. One of the clauses of the agreement is to have sexual intercourse four or more times a week.

In Hollywood, these types of agreements and clauses are nothing new. In general, marital and economic issues are stipulated in case of infidelity.

These are other celebrities who made their partners sign peculiar conditions on sexual life.

joanna krupa

In 2013, the Polish-E-American actress married the French businessman, Romain Zago. In the prenuptial contract, the businessman signed a clause that said he had to sexually satisfy his young wife at least three times a week. According to Zago, “she has a great sexual appetite and that is why she has demanded that.”

madonna

The Queen of Pop has always been rebellious and both her behavior and her marriages have been controversial. The singer was married for ten years to the film director, Guy Ritchie, with whom he had two children. But, before they were married, Madonna made Ritchie sign a clause in which she specified that in the moment of lust, he should let himself be carried away by the “expressiveness” of his wife to know if he was doing a good job. In addition, he should be the one in charge of rekindling the flame of desire in case it cools down.

Jessica Biel

The actress, who married Justin Timberlakemade the singer sign a prenuptial agreement where Jessica would receive 500 thousand dollars in case Justin is unfaithful to her, making it clear that she would not support any type of deception.