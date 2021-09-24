after the lawsuit, the attitude changes, CEO Bob Chapek speaks

Disney CEO Bob Chapek, speaking with shareholders, indirectly touched on the issue of the remuneration of actors and collaborators, in light of the new forms of distribution.

It made a lot of talk about it it causes brought by Scarlett Johansson at the Disney, for the missing percentages on Black Widow takings, due to the decision to distribute the film in streaming on Disney + simultaneously with the rooms. We do not know for now how the cause itself is proceeding, but what is certain is that the Hollywood majors will no longer be able to underestimate the situation: exclusive content for streaming and its importance have grown irreversibly during the pandemic, but actors , authors and workers will need a adjustment of their contracts to the new world. Admitting it means sanctioning that the audiovisual landscape has changed, so it is right to quote the words of Bob Chapek, recently Disney CEO, in a meeting addressed to the investors of the major. He didn’t speak explicitly about the Scarlett case, unsurprisingly, but said:

The point is that there are contracts conceived in a certain context, which give birth to films distributed in a completely different context, so we’re in a bit of a phase right now reset. We will think about how to build future contracts with our talents, planning them so that this is taken into account. At the moment we are in this middle earth where we try to solve it on a case-by-case basis. I think the talents are doing their best with us, we’re trying to figure out how find ways to build bridges.