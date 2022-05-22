after the loss of his son, he posts an image that upsets the Web, the tears will flow…

Cristiano Ronaldo is still devastated by the loss of his son. The Manchester United striker posted a photo on his Instagram account that brought tears to all his fans. The Objeko editorial team offers you to learn more in this article.

Cristiano Ronaldo: his deceased newborn

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced terrible news to his fans. Her twin son died in childbirth. The Manchester United striker says only the birth of the child’s twin sister gives him and his partner Georgina Rodríguez the strength to “live this moment”. Fortunately, the surviving baby appears to be in good health.

The 37-year-old footballer posted a moving message on Instagram: “It is with our greatest sadness that we have to announce the passing of our baby boy. This is the greatest pain a parent can feel. Only the birth of our little girl gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness.”

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all of their expert care and support. We are all devastated by this loss and please respect your privacy at this very difficult time. Our little boy, you are our angel. We will always love you. “. The bereaved footballer and father has made it known that he is temporarily withdrawing from social media. He calls on the public and journalists to respect his mourning, and not to expect to hear from him until further notice.

The tributes have been pouring in ever since. British and Portuguese football fans and celebrities send their condolences to the footballer and his wife, who are going through a very difficult time. The Objeko team joins them in sending its sincere condolences to the family of Cristiano Ronaldo.

A photo that brings tears to your eyes

Days after the death of his son on the sidelines of the delivery of his wife, Cristiano Ronaldo is still in the worst possible condition. The Manchester United striker did not take part in his team’s game against Liverpool. However, the entire stadium wanted to give him its support and condolences. It is a very nice gesture that the footballer particularly appreciated, as he made it known on his Instagram page.

It is also on Instagram that Cristiano Ronaldo moved his fans. Indeed, he posted his first family photo, back from maternity. We can see the footballer, accompanied by his wife, his children, and his newborn daughter. Everyone has a smile on their face, but of course, the mourning is always present. The photo is accompanied by a caption: “Gio and our baby girl are finally with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we have all felt the love and respect you have for our family. Now is the time to be grateful for the life we ​​have just welcomed into this world”.

The little girl has not yet been named. However, we expect to know his sweet first name in the coming days.

Cristiano Ronaldo: journey of a football star

Who can claim to come close to Cristiano Ronaldo? Good, very good, Messi and Kylian Mbappé. Aside from that ? Not many people! CR7, as he is affectionately known, is rightly considered one of the greatest football players of all time!

Do you realize, the Portuguese scored no less than 790 goals in his career! He fully deserves his 5 Golden Balls and his 4 Golden Shoes! Now 36, he remains absolutely relentless, with a 19-year professional career.

Cristiano Ronaldo was born on the island of Madeira, Portugal. He is a young football prodigy, who signed his first professional contract at the age of 17. At 18, he was recruited by Manchester United for no less than 15 million euros, and proved his talent on the international scene the following year in the Portugal team at Euro 2004.

Cristiano Ronaldo made a detour to Real Madrid for 9 years, where he scored 450 goals. He then spent three seasons at Juventus FC, before returning to Manchester United in 2021. He is one of the highest paid players in the profession and even has an airport named after him! If his retirement is fast approaching, the player ready to succeed him has not yet arrived…



