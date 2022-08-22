after the loss of their baby, Georgina Rodriguez shares a moving message

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez lost their baby several months ago. Today, the young woman shares a strong message.

Barely four months ago, a tragic death occurred in the footballer’s family. Indeed, his partner Georgina Rodriguez was pregnant with twins. Unfortunately, during childbirth, the little boy lost his life. His sister, on the other hand, is doing well, fortunately for the couple. However, this tragic loss was very difficult for the lovers to live with. Cristiano Ronaldo wrote on his Instagram account: It is with deep sadness that we have to announce the death of our little boy. It’s the greatest pain parents can feel. The couple also added: “ Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness.. »

The couple, devastated, wanted to share this news with their fans. They wrote: “We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for their care and support. » They ended thus: We are devastated by this loss and ask for respect for our privacy at this difficult time. Baby, you are our angel. We will always love you. » Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez were therefore unable to enjoy the birth of their daughter with peace of mind. The Manchester United star footballer then received an outpouring of support via social media. Even Liverpool, the eternal rivals of the English club wanted to pay tribute to the Portuguese and his family.

Georgina Rodriguez pays a beautiful tribute to her son

The young mother is currently in Portugal. During this stay, Georgina Rodriguez went to a church in the city of Fatima. She decided to pay a very moving tribute to her deceased son. The gorgeous brunette shared a nice snap of her with her nearly 40 million subscribers. We see her in a church, veiled. In the caption, we can read: “Keep guiding and lighting my way, little virgin. » Many Internet users reacted very quickly to this publication. This Instagram post received millions of likes within hours. And if the path is very difficult following a death, we hope that the big family of Cristiano Ronaldo is holding up. Indeed, it is now necessary to take care of the youngest!