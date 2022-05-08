After the loss of their son, Georgina and Cristiano Ronaldo reveal the first name of their daughter

Georgina Rodriguez, the companion of Cristiano Ronaldo, revealed on Instagram the first name of her little girl and unveiled new photos of them, a few weeks after the tragic loss of her twin brother.

After the tragedy, the smile found. On Instagram on Saturday, Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, posted three new photos of their daughter. We discover her in an adorable pink and white outfit, lying in her crib. The young woman also revealed the first name of the child. The couple decided to baptize her Bella Esmeralda.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez announced on April 18 the death of their little boy while the Spanish model of Argentine origin was expecting twins. “Only the birth of our little girl gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness, had written the couple. We are all devastated by this loss and ask that you respect our privacy at this very difficult time. Our little boy, you are our angel. We will always love you,” they wrote.

A few days later, CR7 had posted a photo on Instagram showing his family, on leaving hospital, with their little girl. “We want to thank everyone for the kind words and attentions. Your support is very important and we have felt the love and respect you have for our family. Now is the time to be grateful for the life we ​​have just welcomed.