After the media trial with Amber Heard, Johnny Depp returns to the big screen – Diario El Ciudadano y la Región

Set in New York in 1971 and with the leading performance of Johnny Depp, who returns to the big screen after the media trial with Amber Heard, this Thursday is known The Minamata Photographera film that has the direction of Andrew Levitas.

The film, based on a true story, follows W. Eugene Smith (Depp), a photographer who after his celebrated days as one of the most revered photojournalists of World War II has become out of touch with society and of his career. But a secret commission from the editor of the magazine Life, Robert Hayes (Bill Nighy), sends him to the Japanese coastal city of Minamata, ravaged by mercury poisoning; the result of decades of gross industrial negligence on the part of the Chisso Corporation.

There, Smith immerses himself in the community, documenting his efforts to live with Minamata disease and his passionate campaign to gain recognition from Chisso and the Japanese government. Armed only with his camera, Smith’s footage from the toxic town gives the disaster a harrowing human dimension, and his initial mission becomes a life-changing experience.

Minamata is a co-production between the United Kingdom and the United States posits that “a photo is a small voice, at best, but sometimes – just sometimes – a photograph or a group of them can draw our senses into consciousness ”, said Smith in 1974. The photographer was internationally known for his intimate and striking images, such as those captured on the front lines of the Pacific campaign of World War II, during which he suffered significant injuries. However, Smith’s most important, impactful and influential work was his last photographic essay, created during a three-year assignment, from 1971 to 1974, in the Japanese coastal city of Minamata.

Smith was approached by a woman who said she wanted to talk to him about shooting a commercial. It was Aileen Mioko (whom he would eventually marry), who asked him to join her in documenting this fishing community and the “Minamata Movement”, a group that had been fighting the injustice of polluting the region’s waters for decades. by a chemical factory of the Chisso Corporation. This had caused thousands of cases of mercury poisoning among the local population, who had caught and consumed toxic shellfish. For the previous three decades, neither Chisso nor the Japanese government had acted to stop the pollution. It was not until 1968 that the government officially recognized that “Minamata Disease” was a consequence of it.

During their stay in the Japanese city, Eugene and Aileen became part of the history of its inhabitants, as they told it in real time. They lived in a house rented from the family of one of the victims. They traveled by bus with the activists to the trial. Smith, already suffering from his wounds from mortar fire in the war, was severely beaten by Chisso’s employees during a standoff at the corporation’s Goi factory, suffering fainting spells and temporary blindness as a result. an eye.

Gene and Aileen became friends and sensitively took hundreds of photos of the people of Minamata, living with their disease, living their lives, protesting and campaigning for compensation.

But one photograph had a greater impact than any other. “Tomoko in Her Bath,” taken in December 1971, showed a mother tenderly bathing her sick daughter from Minamata. This black and white image is not only considered Smith’s best photo, but its stark revelation of the physical impact the disease had on people also brought international attention to the Minamata Movement’s campaign.

“We had massive amounts of reference photos and videos. We had all of Gene’s file. We had the entire file on Aileen Smith. The Arizona Center for Creative Photography was also an invaluable resource in developing the film, providing us with original contact sheets, rolls of film, footage from Gene’s darkroom in Minamata, and more. There was a lot of material,” Levitas recounted, noting that as the production prepared he was able to put together custom 400-page reference material packages for each of his cast members and department heads.

The production also enlisted the help of Aileen Smith herself, who was not only a regular presence on the film set, but also made all the introductions during Levitas’ visit to Minamata and made sure she was on hand throughout the entire show. creative process.

Another support was Hiroyuki Sanada who trained the actors, the extras, and even helped paint the protest signs. “I’ve never seen an actor do that in a movie. It’s unheard of,” Depp said.

Since Minamata has changed drastically since the 1970s (it is now a very modern-looking eco-city), the production was only able to shoot a small part of the film in Minamata, so the rest of the production was based on the locations of the warehouses of the port of Belgrade (Serbia) and in the coastal city of Tivat (Montenegro), which turned out to be an extraordinary combination for Minamata Bay.

The production’s strict sense of authenticity also defined Minamata’s visual style. “I constructed the movie so that everything was from Gene’s point of view,” said Levitas. “We’re inside Gene’s mind and we see events unfold through Gene’s lens. My camera is Gene,” he added.

