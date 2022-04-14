After the misfortune of the Oscars, an unexpected consolation comes to Will Smith

He was fired from his next projects and was banned for 10 years from the Oscars, but finally, good news arrived for Will Smith.

The actor has been embroiled in problem after problem after his backlash at the 94th Academy Awards. against Chris Rock. The incident occurred after Rock joked in front of the public about the alopecia suffered by Jada Pinkett, the actor’s wife.

And it is that nobody imagined that this impulsive reaction of the actor was going to take place, at the same time that it would bring great conflicts in his career. However, a ray of light appeared in the midst of so much darkness.

The good news among so many bad for Will comes linked to his latest memoir published in 2021. As recently reported by Forbes magazine, his book is among the 150 best-selling books on the USA Today list.

Additionally, Will’s memoir is ranked 73rd on the list, achieving its third-best week of sales. The memoir debuted at number 3 and remained on the best-seller list for 15 weeks.

The autobiography is also listed in the New York Times at number two, up from number 14 before the Awards.

Will’s memories

In the book entitled “Will”, the actor recounts the physical abuse that the actor and his mother suffered at the hands of his alcoholic father. There he states that this is a trauma from his childhood that has accompanied him ever since.

In the book, the protagonist of The Pursuit of Happyness says that he even contemplated the idea of ​​killing his father by pushing him down the stairs when he was confined to a wheelchair.

Some people in his inner circle relate the actor’s impulsive behavior at the awards with the trauma he experienced in his childhood. They allege that he felt like a “coward” for not intervening when he saw his father brutally beat his mother.

Along these lines, they point out that the actor still bears the blame for not having defended his mother when he was just a child.

In his memoir, Will also talks about coping with suicidal thoughts as a teenager, his marital breakdown, his rise to fame, and his relationship with his children.

