After the “nein” of Labbadia, Genoa rams the iceberg

The Titanic of Genoa did not have time to ram the tip of the iceberg that a large part of the crew had already attacked the lifeboats to reach the mainland. Since after La Spezia, a defeat that polluted the air for the umpteenth consecutive season, the serial violinists play lancinating lullabies from different scores: everyone has his own time, each interprets the piece he wants without the conductor reporting to order by drumming on the lectern. The Titanic has lost the horizon, it resembles an old tub lost in the sea: in such cases of profound emergency it is good to turn off the engines, trace the new route and try to leave again. Recent uncertainties have engulfed the corporate momentum and market action of Genoa after eleven million euros spent in a week to begin to re-establish the worst Rossoblù team since their return to Serie A, rubble that has accumulated following the latest blow. from the wrecking ball.

Within a working context that represses the individual’s ability to express themselves, as evidenced by the performances of many players who have come out of the embrace of Genoa, the coaches are mostly blameless in the face of the forms of responsibility belonging to the two Genoa management: the previous has thought of remunerating with the sale of the club neglecting the transfer market and delaying the exemption of a coach who did not expect any other communication even from the withdrawal of Neustift; the current one, inexperienced and therefore contemptuous of the danger, proceeded to change the technician, guilty chosen before the installation of the general manager, and not vice versa, with inappropriate impulsiveness making the inflexibility of the market line prevail over dialogue. Error that also cut off relations with Bruno Labbadia, good for the parties in light of the mediocre CV of the German coach who did not directly save Hamburg and Wolfsburg (in a championship at eighteen) but only through the play-off play-out.

The nein, danke di Labbadia caused serious damage to the image of the Griffin, already unattractive due to the clear ranking situation: unlike the non-return of Piatek, who after all chose the Fiorentina project as any professional sentimentally detached from the square would do rossoblù, the refusal of the native technician opens a deep crack that makes Genoa weaker towards the outside. Having early terminated the contract with Hertha Berlin, which was pending until June, Labbadia has decided to extend his inactivity having not found harmony with the strategies of Spors, an attentive observer who nevertheless needs the additional help of a manager like Sbravati whom he knows. Genoa and the daily management of a football club: the general manager wanted to go shopping but did not realize that the pantry is full. Better to close a story before it is born than to remedy an already written ending. Labbadia didn’t even get on the Titanic.



