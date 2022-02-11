after the outburst the pitch speaks

ROME – Trigoria trembles. Like in Bodø, more than in Bodø. José’s very hard speech Mourinho he left his mark on the team after the defeat against Inter, because it was completely unexpected compared to the calm words that the coach had pronounced in the interviews at San Siro. If in public he had emphasized how Roma had “played well”, in private Mourinho bluntly accused players of low personality (to put it mildly).

The reasons

But why go so deeply into criticism? First of all, because this is his style. After the games, in a competitive trance, Mourinho is often “extreme” (…) The strategy is quite clear: Mourinho has understood that Rome, this Rome, has gotten used for too many years to get by on the margins of great football, without never find the courage to leap forward. And he is willing to dismantle the group he inherited, having already imposed Abraham, Rui Patricio And Sergio Oliveira and having raised Zaniolo And Cristante. Mourinho is not too interested in the immediate consequences, and therefore in the match against Sassuolo, because “I have no particular classification objectives this season”. He is rather focused on the transmission of the winning mentalityalternating hardness and sweetness according to the moment, in the conviction of planting an indelible footprint in the grass for the future of the club (…)

Perplexity

(…) The real unknown now is to understand if the shock will provide positive impulses to the team, which is called to resume the march in the league to remain hooked at least to the Europa League. Players are quite used to Mourinho’s adrenaline rush, so they aren’t too upset by the words. Moreover, yesterday the confrontation in Trigoria was absolutely sober. If anything, some are annoyed by the fact that they ended up in our newspaper, fueling the discontent of the fans. Mourinho’s main contacts in the locker room, however, will undertake the task of reacting constructively: from the captain Pilgrimswho against “his” Sassuolo returns to the owner, to Cristante and Mancini, they will try to drag the platoon to the right side. With the coach, of course. Because the alternative is very pejorative, for everyone.

