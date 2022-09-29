After the party, Neymar sends a message to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

Neymar Jr sends a message to his president in the country Jair Bolsonaro.

While he has regained the fullness of his form, Neymar gave himself to old habits yesterday. Last night, the PSG star was indeed present at the Balmain show as part of Fashion Week in Paris. Opportunity to relax after friendly matches with Brazil.

From Paris, Ney spoke to Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil, who since being inducted as head of the country, his closeness to football players has always been followed with great attention. While the Brazilian president has decided in recent days to visit the Neymar Jr institute, which welcomes 3,000 children every day near Sao Paulo, this trip as part of his electoral campaign for his re-election was welcomed by Neymar. , who publicly sent a video to the Brazilian president to thank him, hugging him as a bonus.

“Thank you for your illustrious visit. I would love to be there but unfortunately I’m far away. I hope you enjoy this visit to the institute, the most beautiful goal I pursue in life, and I am very happy that you are here. »

– Gratificante passagem, hoje, pelo @InstitutoNJr . O respeito a família e aos professores, junto da disciplina do esporte, garante um futuro honesto. Nosso maior patrimônio são nossos filhos e precisamos preserved-lo, se preciseso for, com nossa própria vida. Value, @neymarjr 🇧🇷👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/gW2MjBLKUn — Jair M. Bolsonaro 2️⃣2️⃣ (@jairbolsonaro) September 29, 2022

