After the Prius, a VW ID.4: Paolo’s first electric year

After the Prius, a Volkswagen ID.4: Paolo is the second reader who shares a balance sheet of his first year in electric, 2021. In his garage there is also a 1966 Mercedes 230 SL. Anyone wishing to tell us about their experience can do so by writing to our email address thenfo@vaielettrico.it.

by Paolo Nardin

“MI’d like to share my six month experience of owning a Volkswagen ID.4 First Max. Having owned one for 12 years Toyota Prius third series, an exceptional machine with which I traveled 200,000 km without a single problem, I was looking forward to adding a fully electric car as well“.

After the Prius … / “I wanted the Tesla Model Y, but the ID.4 was good”

“And so as soon as I heard of the release of the ID.4, I ordered it in November 2020. And I eagerly awaited the delivery, which took place in mid-April. I chose this model because I needed a big enough SUV. And even if I didn’t have the patience to wait for the release of the Tesla Model Y, my first choice, I must say that the choice turned out to be excellent. The car is extremely comfortable. And, as it is full of precautions and, above all, of driving aids, it is very pleasant to use. The anxiety about recharging passed to me immediately and in fact, to date, I have not yet equipped myself to recharge at home. I have already covered over 14,000 km and perhaps in all I have spent 100 euros more than anything else to try out the various charging possibilities of the various operators. But I use some free municipal and supermarket stations close to home in AC, so besides I have an excuse to walk a little. Or alternatively, if I’m in a hurry, I equipped myself with an electric scooter“.

“Satisfied, only software a little bit green and …”

“I have to admit that you notice that the VW project is recent, but still a bit immature, and you can see it above all in the software, that in addition to being slow, many times it sends messages of various anomalies. Which generally disappear after a while. The line assistant, the recognition of road signs and consequently very useful travel assist. I hope to be able to fix the problem quickly, even if I don’t have much faith in the support network which I fear is very unprepared in this area. I am encountering a further problem in the search for winter tires. They are impossible to find, because they are produced only by one house, and of one size, or rather two, being differentiated, ad hoc only for this machine. Also because it has huge ones 21 “wheels which I find unnecessarily large as well as delicate (ne I already crawled two touching the sidewalks!).

In conclusion. “I am satisfied with the choice, both of the machine and above all of the fact that it is electric. Although I am convinced of Tesla’s clear superiority in the approach to the electric world. I would like to recommend the change of thought and modality that necessarily a different choice entails“.