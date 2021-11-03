Tech

after the protests of the players, some boosts removed from the marketplace – Nerd4.life

Marvel’s Avengers had recently attracted several criticism and protests by the players for the inclusion, within the Marketplace, of some objects that allowed actual advantages in the gameplay, which is contrary to the principles announced by Square Enix which then decided to remove these boosts from the purchase options.

The announcement of the removal of the objects in question was made through an official message in which Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix apologize for the incident, noting that the inclusion of these objects in the Marketplace was received in a very negative way and can contravening what was previously announced on Marvel’s Avengers, or the commitment to always keep it a fair environment from the point of view of game possibilities.

According to reports, the developers had “not seen how pay-to-win“the inclusion of such items, designed as consumables suitable for an evolving user base, without offering direct powers with their purchase.” After considering your feedback, we have decided to remove Hero’s Catalyst and Fragment Extractor from the purchasing possibilities. They will continue to be rewards that can be earned in game, while they will still be usable by those who have purchased them. “

In early October, the boosts to experience points and paid resources had emerged, which had immediately angered the fans, so much so as to even come to threats and persecutions to the Crystal Dynamics team. While obviously condemning these gestures, Square Enix and the Crystal Dynamics team took note of the negative impact of these objects and decided to remove them.

