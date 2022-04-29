After the purchase of Twitter, Elon Musk sold more Tesla shares than he was supposed to: 8.5 billion dollars

FILE PICTURE: Tesla Motors founder and CEO Elon Musk speaks during a media tour of the Tesla Gigafactory, which will produce batteries for the electric car maker, in Sparks, Nevada, USA. July 26, 2016. REUTERS/James Glover II

Elon Musk on Friday disclosed the sale of an additional $4.5 billion worth of Tesla Inc. stock in new regulatory filings, bringing its total sales this week to $8.5 billion Following its agreement to buy Twitter Inc.

The Tesla CEO sold more than 5 million shares on April 28, according to the new documents. That, after Thursday night it announced sales totaling 4.4 million shares on April 26 and 27.

With this, Musk has already dumped more than $24 billion worth of shares in the electric car maker over the last six months.

The world’s richest man struck a deal on April 25 to acquire Twitter for $44 billion using a financing scheme that has alarmed some Tesla investors. In addition to pledging tens of billions of dollars of his Tesla stock to back the margin loans, Musk has pledged to line up nearly $21 billion in capital. It’s unclear how much of that would come from the sale of a portion of his Tesla stake.

No further TSLA sales planned after today — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2022

The latest information comes after Musk tweeted Thursday that he has “no new Tesla sales planned after today.” Given that said sales took place on that day, that is technically correct, even if shareholders were not yet aware of the full extent of the divestments.

Shares of Tesla were up 3.7% as of 9:37 a.m. New York time.

