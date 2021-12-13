After the reactions, Square Enix makes the price of 80 euros for Final Fantasy VII Remake on PC disappear

That video game authors are, for obvious reasons (including major costs) always looking for new ways to monetize their work, is quite clear and understandable. However, consumers have not received very well the novelty arrived with this new generation, which has seen the ceiling of the list costs rise from the previous € 69.99 to € 79.99 current.

A maneuver that had involved only the gaming on consoles and not on PC, at least until a few days ago. After the announcement at The Game Awards, in fact, Square Enix had published the Epic Games Store page of Final Fantasy VII Remake in PC version, where the list price was also reported: € 79.99 for the PC release of a game released in early 2020 on PS4.

As imaginable, the reaction of the community was not long in coming and was not the most enthusiastic. Indeed, it was so little that, mysteriously, the price has been removed from the game page. By accessing it now, despite the fact that the exit is very close (December 16), it appears that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade no longer has a price on the PC, limiting itself to the indication “Soon available”.

It is difficult to imagine that this could mean a step backwards for Square Enix, if it had already been decided to launch the game at the fateful € 80, but we will see if there will be further news on the matter.

Epic Games Store updated, without the price anymore

In the past few hours, the game had also been talked about for its decidedly generous weight, which will require you to keep over 100 GB free on your hard drives. We have obviously reported the complete requirements, which you can find in the news dedicated to this address.

The price of video games is a fact that goes hand in hand with the increase in production costs: checking inflation, over the years the surge in cost for consumers has been minimal, but still perceptible.

On top of that, the industry is giving more and more importance to sales during the launch period (let’s think about the case Days Gone), although the release schedules – as will happen next February – are not inclined to take into account the purchasing power of many games at the same time by the end user. Even more if those games cost 80 euros each.