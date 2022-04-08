After the rejection of Stephen Curry, LeBron James would be interested in playing with Luka Doncic

After the revelation that he would like to play with Stephen Curry, LeBron James could be interested in playing with Luka Doncic according to an expert NBA analyst.

The future of LeBron James in the NBA He gave something to talk about again. Although it is true that at ‘King’ He has one year left on his contract Los Angeles Lakers Before being a free agent, the confession that he wants to play with Stephen Curry brought a thousand and one speculation about a possible change of team for Bron.

input, Curry ruled out going to the Lakers to play with LeBron with an unexpected reaction to James’ wish. However, experts have already proposed an exchange so that ‘The king’ arrive at the Golden State Warriors in exchange for four players.

In this context the opinion of another expert appeared. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst dismissed the idea of ​​LeBron James going to the Warriors to play with Stephen Currybut if he proposed the name of Luka Doncić to be that star that helps the ‘King’ to win a fifth NBA championship.

According to Windhorst, LeBron has a good relationship with Jason Kidd, coach of Dallas Mavericks, and he already tried to recruit Doncic for his brand without success because Michael Jordan managed to steal Luka for ‘Air Jordan’. Also, James’s interest in playing with ‘The Boy Wonder’ It would be more than clear from what has been done in the last three editions of the All-Star Game.

LeBron James would be interested in playing with Luka Doncic in the NBA

“The best way to see how you feel LeBron regarding people is who he selects in his All-Star Draft.. He has drafted Luka Doncic for the three years he has been an All-Star,” was the main argument Brian Windhorst used on ESPN’s Get Up to say that if there was one player James wanted to play with, it would be the star of the Dallas Mavericks.