after the remakes there will be other projects, confirm Kitase and Nomura – Nerd4.life

Yoshinori Kitase and Tetsuya Nomura, respectively producer and creative director of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, posted a message for fans to mark the 25th anniversary of the final fantasy week. Among other things, the two have revealed that once the work on the remakes is completed they will be there other projects related to the universe of Final Fantasy 7.

In his message, Yoshinori Kitase thanks the fans and explains how they can expect more “exciting” news related to Final Fantasy 7 in the future.

“Final Fantasy 7 is once again one of the flagship titles in the series, thanks to games like Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier, and you can look forward to even more exciting new developments in the future!”

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Even Tetsuya Nomura in his message thanks the fans for their support and, more explicitly than Kitase, says that there will be further projects related to the universe of Final Fantasy 7 once the works of the (or gods?) Remake are completed.

“There will be more new Final Fantasy 7 projects which will begin after the upcoming remake, “says Nomura.” The team sees this 25th anniversary as a landmark in our journey with Final Fantasy 7 and will continue to move forward into even greater ones so please continue to support us in the future! “

At the moment we do not know the nature of the next projects related to Final Fantasy 7, which could really be everything, from new spin-offs, passing to movies or TV series, up to a sequel to the adventures of Cloud and his companions. .