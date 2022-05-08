After the renewal of Alexis Vega, the Chivas would already have a reinforcement tied

Alfonso Gonzalez / Alan Pulido / Joaquin Esquivel

May 06, 2022 4:56 p.m.

The Chivas they have given something to talk about in the last hours and they want to continue doing it in a good way, they made one of the most anticipated renovations by the fans, Alexis Vega he will stay and now they would aim for another reinforcement.

Joaquin Esquivel It would have aroused the interest of Chiverío, since he is one of the most talented young players in midfield; he played the last six tournaments with FC Juarez and won the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Esquivel ends his contract with the border team, so it would be a matter of agreeing on his salary with the Flock so that he becomes a reinforcement; during the week he was in Guadalajaraalthough it is unknown if it was to negotiate its incorporation.

How much did Esquivel earn with FC Juárez?

According to the Salary Sport portal, Esquivel He had a salary of 10.1 million pesos per season, which placed him among the five best paid in Juárez, a figure that would have to be equaled or bettered. Chivas if they want it as reinforcement.

