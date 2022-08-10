After the rescue, miners are transferred to the Ramón de Lara hospital in Santo Domingo Este

Gregory Alexander Méndez Torres and Carlos Yépez Ospina, the rescued minershave been transferred in a helicopter to the Ramón de Lara Military Teaching Hospital located at the San Isidro Air Base, East Santo Domingo.

There they will receive more detailed medical assistance after they were rescued from the Cerro Maimon mining company, where they were trapped for nine days as a result of a registered landslide.

When pronouncing a few words of thanks, the head of state was the one who informed that they would be taken to the medical center, where they will be treated by specialists.

“Let’s thank God for have allowed this rescue, to which the whole country was paying attention, especially their relatives, to also thank everyone from the Operations and Emergencies Center (COE), Energies and Mines, Public Health, the rescuers and all the personnel who worked”, he expressed in presence of the miners who remained on stretchers.

Also the president prayed the Our Father and later asked for applause for the courage of the two miners during the nine days who were held underground after the collapse.

“Applause for that strength that was an example during these ten days, let’s all pray an Our Father thanking God,” he added.

Both rested on a stretcher while they made gestures to greet everyone around them. The miners were trapped for 10 days, and have been rescued after intense work.