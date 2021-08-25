After the revelations of Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell also talks about the hygiene of the children: I wait for the stink

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have revealed that they only wash their two children when the dirt begins to show. In response, another famous Hollywood couple also returned to the subject. These are Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, whose words sparked a lot of laughter.

actress Kristen Bell and her husband Dax Shepard

What Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have in common on the one hand and Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard on the other? The two couples share the hygienic habits they have in the family perhaps. The former revealed that they do not shower daily and that the same goes for their children. The latter also seem to have a similar way of proceeding when it comes to soap and water.

The hygienic habits of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

The Hollywood stars have been married since 2015 and have two children aged 6 and 4, Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri. The couple revealed of wash them only when the dirt begins to be visible to the eye. They reported this during the podcast Armchair Expert, to hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman. “I didn’t have hot water as a child, so I didn’t take many showers. But even when I became a mother, I never washed my babies every day. Not even when they were babies“explained the actress. To support her husband Ashton Kutcher:”If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise it makes no sense“. The two explained that they also use a little soap, so as not to damage the delicate skin of their children. Dax Shepard and his wife Kristen Bell also talked about hygiene at the program. The View, calling into question Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

Don’t Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard wash their kids?

Actress Kristen Bell and her husband Dax Shepard (married since 2013) ironically responded to claims made by Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher during an episode of Shepard’s podcast about child hygiene. Bell and Shepard have two children: 6-year-old Delta and 8-year-old Lincoln. “I’m a big fan of waiting for the stench“said Kristen during an appearance in The View, in which he ironically admitted that he supported the decisions of his colleague and therefore use the stench emitted by children as a reminder to wash them. The actress specified, amid the laughter of the conductors: “When you hear a whiff: This is biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up“. Shepard jokingly recalled that when the children were babies they washed them every day, because being younger they were even more careful. Now that they are older and therefore more forgetful the daily routine has changed:”When they started going to sleep alone without the routine, we started asking ourselves: when was the last time you washed them?“.