After the sale of cryptocurrencies in banks, now the BCRA prohibited them from offering them to clients

The financial entities will not be able to offer their clients the possibility of investing in crypto assets . This was determined this Thursday by the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA), after the usual meeting of its board of directors.

Through a statement, the entity chaired by Miguel Pesce explained that the Banks “may not carry out or facilitate their clients to carry out operations with digital assets, including crypto assets” . And I include those instruments “ whose yields are determined based on the variations that are registered which are not regulated by the national authority and authorized by the Central Bank”.

The measure, argued the monetary authority, “seeks to mitigate the risks associated with operations with these assets that could generate for users of financial services and for the financial system as a whole”.

Through the statement, the BCRA also recalled that “The activity of financial entities must be aimed at financing the investment, production, marketing, consumption of goods and services required by both domestic demand and export “.

A year ago, in May 2021, the BCRA and the National Securities Commission (CNV) had published an alert in order to provide information on possible implications and risks that crypto assets may entail, as well as to recommend a prudent attitude in order to mitigate a possible source of vulnerability for users and investors. That recommendation was republished yesterday by the monetary authority through social networks .

The BCRA measure comes just three days after Banco Galicia reported that it had enabled the possibility of buying cryptocurrencies from its customers. The entity had thus become the first traditional bank in the country to offer this service. The entity had enabled its customers to buy Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), the stablecoin USDC and Ripple (XRP) .

Hours later, the Brubank digital bank had also joined Galicia’s decision.