After the Salone del mobile, all the fairs planned in Rho have also been postponed

After the announcement of the postponement of the Salone del mobile, Wednesday 19 January the news that all the kermesse scheduled at Rho Fiera Milano in January and February are also postponed to March. The pandemic, and in particular the increase in infections due to the omicron variant, have forced the postponement of the events dedicated to fashion and accessories and advertising. Confirmed instead ‘Myplant & Garden’, an important international fair of horticulture, garden and landscape which will take place regularly from 23 to 25 February.

In particular, Micam, the international footwear fair, was rescheduled between 13 and 15 March; Mipel, the international leather goods and fashion accessories exhibition; The One Milano, the so-called haut-à-porter salon. The event dedicated to fashion jewelery and accessories, Homi Fashion & Jewels Exhibition, on the other hand, should take place from 11 to 14 March.

The goal of the postponement, the organizers write, is to “meet operators from all over the world in the best possible way and offer a greater number of buyers the opportunity to participate (…). This new location, which collects the indications of the market and of operators, its main objective is to offer again a platform capable of bringing together the entire fashion system and offering the international public of professional visitors a single great business opportunity in a moment of greater serenity “.

The PromotionTrade Exhibition (Pte), the event dedicated to advertising objects, gifts, promotional textiles and technologies for personalization, has also been postponed in January. The new dates are March 9-11. “A new location close to spring – reads a note from the organization – identified thanks to the continuous dialogue with the market, which will allow the appointment to be held in a climate of greater serenity for all the players in the supply chain”.