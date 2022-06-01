After the scuba pants, Kim Kardashian swears by this pants trend

Whether Kim Kardashian had to take an oath to a creator, it would necessarily be to Askedbehind the subversive creations of Balenciaga since 2015. The reality TV star has abandoned the famous scuba pants that she wore between 2018 and 2019 (her favorite model being signed Yeezytrendy alternative to traditional leggings) for, unsurprisingly, the now iconic pants of Balenciaga.

Her new fashion obsession

It was during the MET Gala 2021 that Kim Kardashian confirmed her undying love for the French house, when she appeared on the red carpet wrapped from head to toe in a black cotton “T-shirt” Balenciaga, provided with a train. Less than a month later, she was making her debut as the show’s presenter. Saturday Night Live in New York, once again, in total look Balenciaga. But it was on Instagram that we noticed his obsession for the pants… Last March, Kim Kardashian posted an image of herself dressed in this fuchsia pink piece before being seen holding hands with pete davidsonin the streets of London, where she wore this same black model associated with the bag Hourglass.

How to copy Kim Kardashian’s look?

