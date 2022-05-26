After the signing of Mbappé, Paris makes a big announcement

After recording the signing of Kylian Mbappé’s new contract until June 2025, PSG have unveiled their program for their summer tour.

PSG announce their summer tour in Japan

If he is still in place, Mauricio Pochettino and all the players of Paris Saint-Germain, in particular Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, Marquinhos and Gianluigi Donnarumma, will travel to Japan this summer to prepare for the 2022-2023 season and meet the fans of the Archipelago. The announcement was made during a press conference this Thursday morning in Tokyo in the presence of Sebastien Wasels, Managing Director of the capital club, Patrick MbomaRouge et Bleu legend and former J-League player, and Kazuyoshi Miura, tour ambassador.

It will be a new destination for the PSG team, although the club already has three official stores in this part of the world. A great opportunity to strengthen the bond and attract new supporters. Without forgetting that the players also have the opportunity to discover a beautiful culture, certain activities and to strengthen the cohesion of the group by getting out of the routine.

“I’ve had the chance to come here before and it’s a wonderful country. The team will love it and we will have the pleasure of meeting our many Japanese fans who love football and are knowledgeable about it.”, said Kylian Mbappé. For his part, Lionel Messi confessed to being “Been to Japan several times before, but it’s been a while since my last visit. However, each time I’ve been here it’s been a wonderful experience. This will be the opportunity to fraternize our fans on site. We can’t wait to go there, it will give us the chance to prepare well for next season. » The Parisians will play three friendly matches during this summer tour.

PSG’s full summer tour schedule

Paris Saint-Germain will face three local teams in three different stadiums, all condensed into just five days. Next Wednesday, July 20, Kylian Mbappé and Mbappé and his teammates will face the Kawasaki Frontale from 7:30 p.m. local time at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo. A few days later, exactly on Saturday July 23 at 7 p.m. local time, Paris SG will be in Saitama to face the Urawa Red Diamonds. The Parisians’ last match will be against a local team on Monday July 25 at 7 p.m. local time, barely two days later, against Gamba Osaka at their Panasonic Stadium in Suita.

July 20 (Wednesday) – Kick-off 7:30 p.m. (local time)

Paris Saint-Germain VS Kawasaki Frontale @National Stadium

July 23 (Saturday) – Kick-off at 7:00 p.m. (local time)

Paris Saint-Germain VS Urawa Red Diamonds @Saitama Stadium

July 25 (Monday) – Kick-off 7:00 p.m. (local time)

Paris Saint-Germain VS Gamba Osaka @Panasonic Stadium Suita.