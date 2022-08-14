after the slap, Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a grand birthday

Zapping Goal! soccer club TOP 10 top scorers in Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Competitor as he is, Cristiano Ronaldo had to live very badly with the slap endured in Brentford (0-4) yesterday afternoon. A result all the more difficult for him as his future is very nebulous. None of the big clubs surveyed to recruit him have followed up and Manchester United is heading straight for disaster under the leadership of an Erik ten Hag who is not unanimous among his players.

However, on this Sunday, CR7 has a good reason to smile. It is indeed the 20th anniversary of his professional debut. So it was August 14, 2002, in the preliminary round of the Champions League, against Inter Milan (0-0). He entered in the 58th minute, without being able to force the decision. The beginning of a great love story with the queen of competitions, of which he was to become the all-time top scorer and which he won five times, one length from Paco Gento’s record.