After the squeeze on the unvaccinated, boom of the no-vax party in Austria

The discontent of a part of the population towards the restrictions related to Covid, in particular the measures aimed at the unvaccinated, is growing more and more in Austria. And it could soon be represented in parliament by a new anti-vax party, which is gaining more and more popularity and shaking ruling parties. According to the latest polls, the movement “Menschen – Freiheit – Grundrechte” (Mfg), which translated means “Fundamental Men – Freedom – Siritti”, could get between four and six percent of the votes, thus managing to enter Parliament. A boom

The MFG in September achieved an excellent result in the regional elections in Upper Austria, considered a “no vax” land due to its very low percentage of immunized. Starting from scratch, with no funding or media coverage, the movement won 6.2 percent of the vote, and three seats on the regional council. The protest party also entered the city council of the capital city of Linz with two representatives. However, it would not be just a local phenomenon: according to a recent poll, the MFG has made its way into voters across the country, and if you voted today it could take between 4 and 6 percent of the votes. Earning entry into the national parliament.

According to experts, with these numbers, the no-vax movement would risk complicating the formation of a new center-left government in the event of early elections. After the scandals that overwhelmed the conservative Ovp party and the resignation of former chancellor Sebastian Kurz, in fact, in Austria there is talk of early voting, and for analysts the most accredited government coalition is that made up of Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals of Neos, explains Euractiv.

Mfg’s growing success could reshuffle the cards. All the more given the insistence of the current executive, in which the greens sit, for measures against non-vaccinated people: the country has just come out of a lockdown that lasted a month, and starting today, Austrian citizens will be able to return to their normal life, except for the unvaccinated. For them, the quarantine will continue to be in force and they will be able to leave the house only for reasons of necessity.

Austria is one of the countries that has imposed the most stringent rules on containing the pandemic but also one of the European states with the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe, just 67 percent. It is the first government of the European Union to have publicly considered the introduction of the vaccination obligation: from February the vaccine could in fact become mandatory for all citizens over the age of 14, with the exception of those who cannot be vaccinated. for health reasons.

However, part of the population does not agree with the measures launched by the government and last Saturday over 40 thousand people demonstrated in Vienna against the restrictions. “No to vaccine fascism”, read a placard carried by demonstrators, while another read “I am not a neo-Nazi or a hooligan, I fight for freedom and against the vaccine”. And it is in this context that parties like the MFG are expanding their audience of voters.

The country has not one but two openly Covid-skeptical parties: the Freedom Party (Fpo) and the new movement. “We are here to stay,” said the leader of the Mfg party Michael Brunner, adding that they would put an end to the government’s “apartheid-like” corporate policies. It remains to be seen whether the party will be able to establish itself in the long term or if its success will be only a “short blip,” he said. Laurenz Ennser-Jedenastik, professor of political science at the University of Vienna.