After the suicide of Xavier Marc, the alleged reasons that led him to that decision are revealed

Xavier Marc / Mexico Agency

Given the sudden confirmation of the death of actor Xavier Marc this weekend, speculation regarding his death did not wait.

After rumors that the artist known for his work on soap operas such as “Mundo de Juguete” and “La mexicana y el güero” would have thrown himself from the balcony of his apartment on the sixth floor, she is now Yucita Furlong, director of the Casa del Actor, who spoke about the unfortunate news.

“I don’t know what can go through the mind of someone who makes such a decision at a time, I can tell you that all of us who were close to him are waste, we don’t really know how to act and well, he actually jumped, I don’t know with what force did he do it, I don’t know how he did it, but he is no longer here, “Furlong explained to the press during the actor’s wake.

In the same way, Yucita recounted the viacrucis that Xavier suffered in the last moments of his life. “The pain, the tiredness, the little strength he already had, he had many suffering from a disease that took away the absorption of iron, he had been giving him a blood transfusion, so that he would have strength, 3 months ago he fell, and when he fell a vertebra broke, and from that vertebra 4 more began to break, he lived in a state of terrible pain.

Finally, Yucita Furlong revealed: “Yes, she left a letter, but it is a letter that she left to Cristian, her partner, her husband, her spouse, but I do not have access to that letter, it is a letter that no one even has access to because He stayed with the authorities.”

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO