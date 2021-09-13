after the Times documentary, is a movie coming to Netflix?

Everyone wants a piece of Britney Spears. Not only the fans who have always supported her, but also the networks that, in light of the success of the documentary Framing Britney Spears made by the New York Times and available on Hulu, they understand that the pop star is the right name to bet on. And so, after the clamor raised by the exit of the work directed by Samantha Stark, which awakened the shame of the movement #FreeBritney and contributed in part to Spears’ small legal victory over father Jamie, it seems that now Netflix has also come forward, who would be working on a film dedicated to the life of the singer.

The news comes from Bloomberg, who also made the name of the director Erin Lee Carr, author specializing in true crime who previously worked on I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth V. Michelle Carter And At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastic Scandal. According to the magazine, the project has not yet been completed and was in the works well before the release of Framing Britney Spears (However, it is not the first time that Netflix and Hulu have produced documentaries on the same theme. Let’s think, for example, of the Fvre Festival disaster).

Hard to say what the film will focus on though, in light of one of the main themes of Framing Britney Spears, it is very likely that it will be focused on the shadows of a career that has recently been framed in light of the controversy over her father’s conservatorship and the role of the media in Britney’s life. The reaction of the outside world, as we know, was not long in coming: along with the court’s decision to no longer entrust the legal custody and financial protection of Spears to Jamie exclusively, the belated apologies of Justin Timberlake also arrived that, on social media, he tried to respond to the criticisms made by fans about his behavior after the breakup with the singer: «I know I have failed. I benefited from a system that justifies misogyny and racism, ”he said almost 20 years late.

READ ALSO

Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson

READ ALSO

Britney Spears takes a small win over her father Jamie in court

READ ALSO

Britney Spears breaks the silence: “I’m learning to be normal”