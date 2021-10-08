after the total black goes to shock pink with a 4 thousand euro bag

Drastic change of look for Kim Kardashian. After the total black sported at the Met Gala 2021, she focused on a real Barbie look in flesh and blood, in a bright shoking pink. However, Kanye West’s ex-wife has remained loyal to her favorite Maison, Balenciaga, which lately signs all her outfits.

We left her like this, dressed in total black at Mel Gala 2021, where Kim Kardashian she was definitely the protagonist with her eccentric look. No one had ever dared so much before her. The entrepreneur was incognito, in complete anonymity: she showed up dressed completely in black, covered from head to foot, not even an inch of uncovered skin. The only detail was the long ponytail that protruded from the mask, just behind the neck. For the hairstyle, he spared no expense: about 8,500 euros for very long extensions. The red carpet outfit that caused so much discussion was by Balenciaga, Maison to which both she and the now ex-husband Kanye West have been linked for some time.

Kim Kardashian in total pink

On Thursday in New York City Kim Kardashian was spotted with a decidedly less dramatic look than the one she wore at the Met Gala 2021, albeit created by the designer himself, Demna Gvasalia. It is a velvet suit, in a bright pink color, with matching gloves; to give a decisive touch of light the silver bag, even the signed one Balenciaga. This is the Gray Hourglass XS Top Handle Handbag, with rhinestones, silver finishes and magnetic studded closure with logo: on the brand’s website it is sold for 4000 euros.

Attention is drawn to the lower part of the outfit, underneath the fitted blazer with pointed shoulder straps: are they very high trousers or boots? In short, a perfect look from Barbie in flesh and blood, which he chose on the occasion of his participation in the Saturday Night Live of NBC, where he will also try his hand at some comic sketches. It seems that he will be the first reality star to lead an episode, a role usually entrusted to actors and musicians.