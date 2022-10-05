After the trial with Johnny Depp, Amber Heard appeared with his girlfriend

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp The long trial that made world news this year ended four months ago.

Since then, the actress has kept a very low profile and has not been seen publicly. Until now.

Guacamouly.com published images in which -she says-, she is seen with her partner, the director of photography and also an actress Bianca Butty.

After the trial with Johnny Depp, Amber Heard appeared with his new girlfriend / Photo: Guacamouly.com

In the photos of Guacamouly.com it appears Amber Heard dressed all in black, with her daughter Oonagh Paige Heard and with his partner on a game day in the square.

At times he took the girl to upa and at others, the little girl was in the middle of the two, holding hands.

It was obviously a fun ride for three.

Amber Heard’s reaction to Johnny Depp’s alleged affair with his lawyer

Amber Heard reacted to rumors that her ex, Johnny Depp, started a new romantic relationship with one of his lawyers, Joelle Rich, who has advised him on other trials in the past.

Johnny Depp and Joelle Rich / Photo: Guacamouly.com

Although at first it was thought that it was Camille Vasquez, the lawyer who defended the actor in the trial against Amber, finally the transcended talk about something elseAnd in the middle of this situationclose to Heard spoke about their reaction to this news.

“He doesn’t care who he dates and he just wants to get on with his life”Said a person close to the actress in statements to the media Entertainment Tonight.

Last June, and once the trial in which the actor was favored was over, Amber Heard had declared that she still felt love for her ex-husband.