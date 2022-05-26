After the various delays in Marvel productions, this would be the schedule of Marvel movies in 2022 and 2023

There are many Marvel projects on the way, which is why we present the release dates for Marvel movies in 2022 and 2023

Projects based on the characters of marvel comics show no signs of exhaustion and DC continues to intensify its own productions. Although the pandemic has caused several delays to Marvel and the UCM throughout 2020 and part of 2021, they are now back in full force and 2022 is already set to be a year with many Marvel releases. However, there are still more spin-offs and many more sequels planned for the not too distant future. When the pandemic is better controlled, we can think that Disney will continue to ramp up development of its Marvel properties, coupled with the other studios that own Marvel properties. The House of Ideas.

The studios behind the Marvel properties are now working with directors who have distinctive styles and allow them greater creative control leading to a wider range of tones for movies. marvel movies. Here are all the Marvel movies planned for release between 2022 and 2023.

Calendar for Marvel movies for 2022 and 2023

Thor: Love and Thunder – July 8, 2022

With Thor: Love and Thunderthe Asgardian warrior becomes the first MCU hero to have a fourth solo movie. Taika Waititi returns to write (next to Jennifer Kaytin Robinson) and direct the tape. Love and Thunder will mark the return of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster to the MCU, and which will become mighty thor. hat (Christian Bale) will serve as a central source of conflict.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – November 11, 2022

Black Panther from Ryan Coogler became one of the movies Marvel Studios greatest of all time. No wonder it was announced Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with Coogler back in the director’s chair. After the death of Chadwick Boseman, there are no plans to change actors and they will not use CGI to add Boseman’s likeness to the film. According to reports, namor will join the MCU in this sequel.

Kraven the Hunter – January 13, 2023

Marvel’s Universe of Characters sony pictures continues to grow with the film Kraven. The project is written by Richard Wenck and rewritten by Art Marcum Y Matt HollowayIn addition to being directed by J C Chandor. Production took a big leap in May 2021, when Aaron Taylor Johnson he landed the lead role of Kraven. Its launch is scheduled for early 2023.

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania – February 17, 2023

Scott LangPaul Rudd Y Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) are back for this third part, as well as Hank Pym by Michael Douglas Y Janet van Dyne by Michelle Pfeiffer. Although she was played by Emma Fuhrman in Avengers: Endgamethe character of Cassie Lang will be assumed by Kathryn Newton. Peyton Reed repeats the functions of director, working from a script written by jeff loveness from rick and morty. The film has a confirmed release date of early 2023. In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniathe superheroes will face the villain Kang (Jonathan Majors).

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has already had a rocky road to production, with director James Gunn being fired by Disney after offensive jokes he made on Twitter years earlier resurfaced. Finally, the decision was made to hire him again, however, before he had to direct the suicide squad. As a result, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 didn’t start filming until the last few months of 2021. Therefore, the film’s release is May 2023.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – June 2, 2023

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse It will hit theaters next year, so a little later than expected. The film initially set a 2022 release date, but Sony has now pushed it back to summer 2023. The reasons for this aren’t entirely clear, but it should give the animators even more time to make the sequel live up to the hype. .

The Marvels – July 28, 2023

The first adventure of Captain Marvel it was a success. As such, it is not surprising that Carol Danvers as Brie Larson come back for a sequel in summer 2023. Officially retitled as the marvelsthe sequel will see Carol join forces with Monica RambeauTeyonah Parris Y Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). Nia DaCosta has signed on to direct, with Megan McDonnell from Scarlet Witch and Vision writing the script.

2023 Release Date of a MCU project

Marvel is left with an unassigned MCU release date in 2023 following its May 2022 schedule reshuffle. That date is November 3, 2023. There are a number of movie options that could fill this slot. The two most likely candidates are Blade and the restart of Fantastic four from the MCU. Blade has a script written by Stacy Osei-Kuffourand the Oscar winner Mahershala Ali will play the famous vampire slayer. For his part, Kevin Feig announced in 2019 that the Fantastic Four would be coming to the MCU.